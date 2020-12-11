CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 273 UPDATE: We’re Now 9 Months Into This War

We’ve been fighting coronavirus for 273 days, and it’s hard to believe we’re still in this situation.

In any war, you're going to have ups and downs. You're going to have victories and losses. That's part of any battle. That's part of life.

Now, we’re more than nine months into our new reality as we fight the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s truly a mind-boggling situation.

Despite the fact that college football is still taking a beating and Ohio State vs. Michigan has been canceled, we’re still here.

Coronavirus has continued to throw everything it has at us, but we can’t be defeated. We made it to another weekend of football and another Friday of beers.

With Christmas right around the corner, there’s no reason to not be excited!

Now, it’s time to have ourselves a great Friday and an outstanding weekend. Why the hell wouldn’t we? I’m pretty sure the troops in WWII might have drunk a beer or two after D-Day.

If we can’t kick back with a few Busch Lights, then why are we even out here fighting against coronavirus?

So, enjoy the day, crack open some beers, keep stacking up victories and we’ll get through this. I have no doubt about that at all.