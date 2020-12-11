Dabo Swinney: ‘It Would Be Hard’ To Put Ohio State In The Playoff Over Texas A&M Or Florida

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney thinks Ohio State isn’t as deserving as other teams for a playoff spot.

The Buckeyes are currently 5-0, will face Northwestern in the B1G title game and will almost certainly punch their ticket to the playoff as a 6-0 B1G champion. Swinney, whose team is also in with a win over Notre Dame, thinks Texas A&M and Florida might have better arguments for the spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Swinney told Rich Eisen the following during their Thursday interview:

If I was on the committee, it would be hard for me to leave out a 10-1 Texas A&M or an 11-game Florida team over a team that’s played six games. That would be hard for me if I was on a committee, but I’m not on the committee. So it doesn’t really matter. It doesn’t mean they’re not a great team and couldn’t win the whole thing. I just think that there has to be…I just think, from a big-picture standpoint, I would lean toward rewarding the teams that have been all in.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Let me go ahead and explain this situation for everyone who might be a little confused right now. Swinney’s opinion almost certainly has nothing to do with OSU only playing six games.

What does it have to do with? Well, that’s simple. It has everything to do with the fact that Clemson wants no part of the Buckeyes.

Now, that’s not to say that Clemson can’t beat Ohio State. They’re 100% capable of beating the Buckeyes, but ask yourself who the Tigers would rather play if they got to pick.

Do you think they’d prefer to play OSU or play the Gators or the Aggies? The obvious choice is the Gators or Aggies.

The Buckeyes are head and shoulders better than both.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t blame Swinney for his stance. I would have the same one. I would do everything in my power to avoid OSU, but that’s a luxury he might not have in a couple weeks.