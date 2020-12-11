Dagen McDowell, Charles Payne And More Slam Time Magazine For Picking ‘Politician’ As Person Of Year During Pandemic

Dagen McDowell, Charles Payne, Piers Morgan and more slammed Time magazine for picking a “politician” as “Person of the Year” during a year consumed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you think any politician is most deserving of accolades and awards THIS YEAR, you really need to go talk to somebody,” McDowell, the Fox News business correspondent, tweeted Friday after Time named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.” (RELATED: Bette Midler And Other Celebs Hit Social Media To Slam Trump’s July 4th ‘Salute To Himself’)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were jointly named Time magazine’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ https://t.co/mDF9rMnZjX pic.twitter.com/wRsSnxoMFV — Reuters (@Reuters) December 11, 2020

If you think any politician is most deserving of accolades and awards THIS YEAR, you really need to go talk to somebody. — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) December 11, 2020

“Time magazine somehow missed you but I want to take a moment to thank America’s front line workers because each of you deserve Person of the Year,” Payne, the Fox Business Network contributor, tweeted, along with a list of who the magazine could’ve included instead.

His suggestions included recognizing people such as, “Ambulance drivers, Nurses, Doctors, Cashiers,” and many more. (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

Time magazine somehow missed you but I want to take a moment to thank America’s front line workers because each of you deserve Person of the Year. Ambulance drivers

Nurses

Doctors

Cashiers

Nursing home workers

Food plant workers The list is longer. We see you. Thank You — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 11, 2020

And they weren’t alone. Many other comments on social media slammed the outlet for “the wrong call” during the pandemic.

Wrong call. They haven’t done anything yet. You should have given it to the frontline health care workers. https://t.co/Y0qVsIizas — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2020

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year’ A complete political move. #Biden didn’t come out of his basement all year… we never saw himhttps://t.co/odfA6FOevG — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) December 11, 2020

If I were Biden and Harris I would put out a statement today and say “we don’t deserve this yet, until we have actually done something, and the folks who should have gotten it are the healthcare workers, and folks on the front line of getting us through Covid.” https://t.co/QhEq9oo364 — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 11, 2020