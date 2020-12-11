Entertainment

Dagen McDowell, Charles Payne And More Slam Time Magazine For Picking ‘Politician’ As Person Of Year During Pandemic

Charles_Payne_Dagen_McDowell

(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot/Public-User: Fox News)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Dagen McDowell, Charles Payne, Piers Morgan and more slammed Time magazine for picking a “politician” as “Person of the Year” during a year consumed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“If you think any politician is most deserving of accolades and awards THIS YEAR, you really need to go talk to somebody,” McDowell, the Fox News business correspondent, tweeted Friday after Time named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.” (RELATED: Bette Midler And Other Celebs Hit Social Media To Slam Trump’s July 4th ‘Salute To Himself’)

“Time magazine somehow missed you but I want to take a moment to thank America’s front line workers because each of you deserve Person of the Year,” Payne, the Fox Business Network contributor, tweeted, along with a list of who the magazine could’ve included instead.

His suggestions included recognizing people such as, “Ambulance drivers, Nurses, Doctors, Cashiers,” and many more. (RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell, Celebs Continue to Slam Trump Following Executive Order To Keep Families Together On Border)

And they weren’t alone. Many other comments on social media slammed the outlet for “the wrong call” during the pandemic.