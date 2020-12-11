21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Nashville Nurse Driving To Work

A 21-year old man was charged with the killing of a nurse from Nashville who was fatally shot while driving to work, Metro Nashville Police announced on Twitter.

Devaunte Hill was arrested Friday morning at his east Nashville apartment, and was charged with criminal homicide after shooting 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman while she was driving her gray Mazda on I-440 on Dec.3, according to a statement on Twitter from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

The gunfire that killed Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, on I-440 Thursday night likely occurred btwn 6 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. She was on the way to work at St. Thomas West Hospital for a shift that began at 7 p.m. See unusual activity on I-440 Thur evening? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/9OVWugzast — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020

Nashville business owners offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Kaufman’s death. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said that it was after the reward was posted that a “concerned citizen” identified Hill as a suspect, and gave details about the gun used in the killing, according to ABC.

A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to remain anonymous just posted a $50,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Caitlyn Kaufman’s murder. The reward total is now $65,000+. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9VEaIFVaQ4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020

Drake said that ballistics experts were able to match a gun that police recovered to the evidence at the scene.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other, Drake said, according to ABC. “Hill gave a statement implicating himself in Caitlyn’s murder,” Drake said.

Hill reportedly has a violent juvenile history, with four counts of attempted homicide at age 16. He had allegedly used a handgun to shoot his grandmother, 12-year-old sister, and 6-year-old nephew, according to News Channel 5.

Two months after being released from the custody of the Department of Children’s Services in April 2017, he was reportedly arrested again after robbing a neighbor a week before he turned 18. Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and assault, News Channel 5 reported.