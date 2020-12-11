Editorial

Disney Announces That Harrison Ford Will Return For ‘Indiana Jones 5’

US actor Harrison Ford poses during the photocall of the film "Blade Runner 2049" in Madrid on September 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones for the latest film in the legendary series.

Disney announced with a Thursday night tweet that the Hollywood star “will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey” in “Indiana Jones 5.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Below is a live look at my reaction to this incredible news.

Hell yeah, my friends. It’s about damn time this news finally was confirmed. There’s been nonstop chatter about a new “Indiana Jones” movie for years.

Ever since “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” people have been wondering if Ford would return as Indy for another movie.

It always seemed like the answer was trending towards yes, and now we know for sure. If you’re not excited about this news, then you’re just not a real fan.

The first three “Indiana Jones” movies were amazing. They more or less defined my childhood. I used to watch them all the time.

Now, we get one more ride with Harrison Ford. Buckle up because I have a feeling it’s going to be an epic time.