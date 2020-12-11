Disney Announces That Harrison Ford Will Return For ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Harrison Ford will return as Indiana Jones for the latest film in the legendary series.

Disney announced with a Thursday night tweet that the Hollywood star “will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey” in “Indiana Jones 5.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this incredible news.

Hell yeah, my friends. It’s about damn time this news finally was confirmed. There’s been nonstop chatter about a new “Indiana Jones” movie for years.

Ever since “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” people have been wondering if Ford would return as Indy for another movie.

It always seemed like the answer was trending towards yes, and now we know for sure. If you’re not excited about this news, then you’re just not a real fan.

The first three “Indiana Jones” movies were amazing. They more or less defined my childhood. I used to watch them all the time.

Now, we get one more ride with Harrison Ford. Buckle up because I have a feeling it’s going to be an epic time.