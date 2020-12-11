Disney Offers African Comic Book A Deal Over Ass-Kicking Comment

Disney offered the creators of a pan-African comic collection an animated deal on its streaming service after one of the founders said they were going to “kick Disnney’s a** in Africa,” according to BBC.

Lagos is at the heart of Disney’s upcoming science fiction series Iwájú The title means means “The Future” in the Yoruba language It’s the brainchild of African comics house Kugali and is set to come to screens in 2022. ➡️ https://t.co/2dBfDa889U pic.twitter.com/xT99dFVItM — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) December 11, 2020

“I know that’s going to happen.” continued Hamid Ibrahim, one of the three creators of Kugali Media’s comic collection called Iwájú, according to BBC.

Fikayo Adeola, another creator of the comic collection said, “The idea was that in the science fiction genre, there were hardly any black people. It was as though that they were passing on this message that there are no black people in the future.”

Disney partnered with the pan-African entertainment company Kugali to create Iwájú that will stream on Disney+ in 2022, according to Deadline.(RELATED: Disney Is Planning 10 New ‘Star Wars’ Series To Stream On Disney+)

Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee, said how the makers of Iwájú got Disney’s attention is the most interesting part of the story, reported Deadline.

“I was intrigued,” Lee said to Deadline. “Here was three talented comic book artists. Their dream was to bring African stories created by African artist to the world, highlighting the diversity of cultures, histories and voices across the continent. Their talents as storytellers blew us away.”