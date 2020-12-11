Disney Is Planning 10 New ‘Star Wars’ Series To Stream On Disney+

Disney is planning on producing a ton of new “Star Wars” content in the coming years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney revealed Thursday that it’s planning on producing 10 new “Star Wars” stories to stream on Disney+. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Most notably, Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor are teaming up again as Darth Vader and Obi Wan Kenobi in the new “Obi-Wan” series.

On top of the 10 new series, the next “Star Wars” movie will be “Rogue Squadron,” which will be directed by the incredible Patty Jenkins.

This is such awesome news for “Star Wars” fans. This is the best “Star Wars” news that we’ve had in a very long time.

I thought Disney planned on dialing the “Star Wars” content back a substantial amount after “Solo” didn’t exactly blow everyone away.

Nope! We’re getting 10 new series.

While I don’t know for sure what the driving force is behind this decision, you have to imagine that the success of “The Mandalorian” played a monster role in Disney deciding to start cranking out a ton of new content.

“The Mandalorian” has been a smashing success and captivated millions of fans. It’s proof that if you make “Star Wars” stories fun that people will pay to watch.

I can’t wait to see what we get in the coming years. Fans are clearly in for a ton of fun!