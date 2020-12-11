Duke Is Done Playing Non-Conference Basketball Games During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Duke is done playing non-conference basketball games this season.

According to a statement from Duke, head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils no longer plan on playing non-conference games during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow the Blue Devils’ student-athletes time over the holidays to spend with their families,” the statement read in part.

OFFICIAL: @DukeMBB confirms the cancellation of the remainder of its nonconference schedule:https://t.co/5TD5yU8XyW — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) December 10, 2020

Gardner-Webb was the final game remaining on Duke’s non-conference slate. Their game against Charleston Southern for Saturday had already been postponed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

This move should surprise exactly nobody. Just a few days ago, Coach K talked about whether or not we should take another look at playing basketball.

Well, Duke pulled the trigger on bagging the entire remaining non-conference slate, and they’ll now just focus on the ACC.

Welcome to playing sports during the coronavirus pandemic! You literally never know what to expect. Football has faced massive disruptions, and college basketball hasn’t been spared either.

It’s truly staggering the kind impact the virus has had on sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Let’s hope we just make it through the basketball season. At this point, that’d be a big enough win.