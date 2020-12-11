Politics

Anthony Fauci Named TIME’s ‘Guardian Of The Year’

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held its first Coronavirus Task Force briefing in months as cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Font Size:

TIME Magazine has named Dr. Anthony Fauci a “Guardian of the Year” for his role in combating the coronavirus and correcting President Donald Trump’s “lies.”

Fauci is a prominent member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, which Vice President Mike Pence has led for nearly a year. Fauci received the accolade alongside frontline healthcare workers and “racial justice organizers,” TIME wrote.

“In Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci led not only the battle against COVID-19 but also the fight for truth—clear, consistent messaging being fundamental to public health,” TIME wrote. “With steadfast integrity, Fauci nudged, elided and gently corrected a President used to operating in a reality of his own construction, buoyed by the fervent repetition of lies.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dubbed "Operation Warp Speed," the Trump administration is announcing plans for an all-out effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: Dr. Anthony Fauci (R), director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looks on as U.S. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Frontline healthcare workers include the doctors and nurses who have cared for the millions of COVID-19 patients throughout the U.S. since early spring. The pandemic overwhelmbed numerous hospitals across the country, and despite a lull in the summer, cases are skyrocketing once again. The U.S. has now suffered more than 290,000 deaths.

TIME also credited racial justice organizers for harnessing “a wave of outrage” over the killing of Georgia Floyd in Minneapolis to “bring millions to the streets.” (RELATED: Kenosha Riots Have Destroyed $2 Million In City-Owned Property)

Protests against the death of Floyd and others have frequently escalated into violent riots across the country in recent months, with some wreckage still awaiting cleanup in Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wisconsin.