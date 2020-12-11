Get Major Savings On This Epic Entertainment Bundle That’s Over 70% Off

Can’t keep up with all the subscription fees for your favorite apps and programs? Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to this entertainment and streaming bundle, featuring must-have subscriptions to entertainment hubs, security and learning apps, and PlayStation Plus, all for a collective 78% off their regular rates. Seriously.

Check out the awesome apps and programs that are included in this epic bundle!

A One-Year Subscription to PlayStation Plus

From free games every month to exclusive deals and discounts you won’t find anywhere else, this bundle practically pays for itself. You can even use it for multi-player gaming, providing you with hours of entertainment all year long.

A Lifetime Subscription to Memrise Language Learning

Master any of this highly-rated app’s 22 different languages with the help of relevant words and phrases inspired by actual locals and fluent speakers, set daily goals and reminders, and so much more. You can even compete against other language learners to challenge yourself on a whole new level.

A Lifetime Subscription to VPN Unlimited

Whether you’re logging onto a public Wi-Fi or are using a private home connection, this superior virtual private network, or VPN, ensures your personal data stays for your eyes only. Browse and stream online with complete ease and anonymity with access to over 500 VPN servers all over the world.

A One-Year Subscription to History Hit TV

Great for history buffs and curious learners alike, this unique streaming service gives you access to enriching documentaries, films, interviews, and more from nearly every era. Learn more about the Victorian Era, The Rennaissance, the Information Age, and beyond, all from the comfort of your desktop, Apple TV app, or mobile devices.

A One-Year Subscription to the Topic Streaming Platform

Run out of good content to watch? This streaming app opens your eyes to award-winning films and original series from around the globe that you’d never have access to otherwise. You can even stream things from two different devices at once with no commercial interruptions.

A One-Year Subscription to Kast TV Premium

Allowing you to share videos in real-time, this app provides you with a fun new way to connect with friends and family, even if you’re miles and miles apart. With the ability to seamlessly share your webcam and video at the same time, you’ll have a blast with all the party-watching possibilities.

A Lifetime Subscription to Elmedia Player PRO

Effortlessly stream local files from your Mac to Chromecast, Apple TV, Smart TV, and more, controlling everything from the app itself. It even has an online video sharing option that lets you stream content from YouTube, Dailymotion, and Vimeo without ads.

A Lifetime Subscription to JustStream PRO Mac Mirror Display App

Never deal with confusing wires and outputs again and stream your favorite content from your Mac on your TV screen with the click of a button. Whether you’re sharing a movie or a PowerPoint presentation in real-time, this mirror display app is a total game-changer.

Get The Entertainment & Streaming Mini Bundle Ft. PlayStation Plus for just $129.99, an incredible 78% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.