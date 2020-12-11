REPORT: Family Fined $100 For Putting Full-Size Cross On Their Yard

A Raleigh, North Carolina, family has been fined for installing a six-foot cross as part of their outdoor Christmas display last week, according to

The family’s Homeowner’s Association (HOA) alleged the cross was not considered an “appropriate” Christmas decoration and should be removed immediately or the family would incur a $100 fine. The HOA sent the Faison family a letter stating the cross was considered an Easter or Passover decoration – not a Christmas symbol, ABC13 News reported

The Faison’s have lived in the neighborhood of Mulberry Park for five years. When James Faison and his family questioned the rationality behind the violation, the HOA responded asking for evidence linking the six-foot cross to the Christmas season.

“The Board believes that the Bible is very clear on the distinction between these two major events in Christ’s life on earth. The cross is appropriate for display during the Easter season, but not as a decoration during the Christmas season. Unless biblical references can be provided noting the cross as a symbol of the Christmas season for the board to reconsider, the cross is not considered to be a Christmas decoration,” read the HOA’s statement.

When the homeowner questioned the violation, the HOA responded asking for scripture to connect the cross and Christmas.​ https://t.co/yiCUPwNzis — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 11, 2020



Despite initial confusion at the Board’s request, James Faison was able to summon some major biblical references to defend his outdoor display. In a public post to Facebook, James Faison responded, “What about Luke 2:11, Isaiah 9:6-7, John 18:37, Philippians 2:5-8!!!” (RELATED: Here’s The Original Story Of What Happened On Christmas Eve)

When Eyewitness News contacted the HOA regarding an update on the issue, the board clarified that the cross was allowed to remain, but the case was still under review.

In another Tuesday post on Facebook, Faison shared the association’s affirmative ruling, writing, “It was nobody but God!!! The Cross in CHRISTmas wins!!!”