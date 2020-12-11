Indiana Residents Make Wild Rescue Of Doe That Had Fallen Through Ice Into Freezing Lake

A group of residents in Hamilton, Indiana, went the extra mile and stepped in to help rescue a doe that had fallen through the ice into a frigid lake.

In the clip posted Friday on Instagram by Fox News, credited to Storyful, we see two gentlemen out on a small boat with ice pieces floating around them. One of the guys paddles the boat to shore while the other worked hard to keep the doe from slipping under the water.

The outlet captioned its post, "a group of Indiana residents banded together to save a doe that had fallen through thin ice into a frigid lake."

At one point, the guy holding the doe above the water reached down and struggled to lift the animal into the boat. After some serious effort, he finally managed to lift the doe completely into the boat and rescue the animal.

The three of them managed to get to the shore safely with the help of several other men who pulled them in with a rope.

Once the doe was safely on the shore, the wet animal was shaking pretty bad. Thankfully, the guys grabbed a large blanket and wrapped it around the little animal to keep it warm after its harrowing ordeal.

A happy ending for everyone!