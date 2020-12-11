‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Renewed For Another 4 Seasons On FXX

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has been renewed for several more seasons.

The show’s official Instagram account announced Thursday night that the FXX hit comedy has been renewed for four more seasons. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That means the gang won’t be going anywhere until the end of season 18. Yes, “Always Sunny” is on track to have 18 seasons!

Are you all ready to feel super old? Okay, the first episode of “Always Sunny” aired in 2005! It aired when George W. Bush was still years away from leaving office.

I was in middle school when Charlie, Dee, Dennis, Mac and Frank (starting in season two) hit our TV screens on FX. Eventually, the show moved over to FXX, and it’s still clearly going as strong as ever.

Very few shows make it past a season or two. If a show can put together four or five seasons, then it’s seen as a smashing success.

“Sunny” has smashed that standard and is now inked through season 18. I couldn’t be happier for everyone involved. It’s one of the funniest shows ever made and outside of “South Park,” it might be the only show on TV that pushes the limits.

Has a bit of speed come of its fastball the past few seasons? Sure, but “Always Sunny” is still better than just about anything else out there.

Now, we’re geared up for four more seasons. I can’t wait to see what we get!