Jake Tapper Unloads On Donald Trump: ‘I Don’t Think We As A Nation Have Ever Seen Someone Lose So Spectacularly’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper let loose on President Donald Trump following the news that the Supreme Court would not hear a Texas case challenging the election results in several key states.

“I don’t think we as a nation have ever seen someone lose so spectacularly, decisively, pathetically, over and over,” Tapper tweeted Friday evening. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen a leader lose so methodically, so ridiculously, so masochistically.” (RELATED: ‘It Has To Be Asked’: Jake Tapper Wraps Show With Fable Comparing Trump To A Venomous Snake)

Tapper then pivoted to take aim at Republicans who continued to support the president, adding, “And have we ever before seen so many officials say ‘hey! That losing you’re doing so hideously, so flailingly, so spasmodically — that looks like something I want to be a part of! This effort, based on nonsense and lies, to disenfranchise millions of Americans, sign me up!'”

Trump attorney and former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani made a brief appearance on “Hannity” to respond to the court’s decision, and he said that the fight would continue regardless.

