REPORT: Lil Wayne Sued By Ex-Manager For $20 Million

Rapper Lil Wayne has reportedly been hit with a $20 million lawsuit by his ex-manager.

Ronald Sweeney claimed Lil Wayne owes him $20 million from a previous cash settlement made between the rapper and Cash Money Records, according to court documents obtained and published Thursday by TMZ. Sweeney claimed he only got a few payments from the settlement, the outlet reported.

Wayne reportedly received the settlement in 2018 after he claimed Cash Money Records violated his contract and stalled the release of his album “Carter V.” (RELATED: Lil Wayne Seemingly Addresses Break Up After Girlfriend Reportedly Dumped Him Over Trump Photo Op)

“Per our settlement agreement, the matter has been amicably resolved to the satisfaction of all parties,” a statement from Cash Money Records said at the time, according to Billboard. “In terms of the particulars, we’re prohibited legally from saying anything further. I can say that my client is happy. He is his own man, a man that owns his assets, his music and himself. At some point, Wayne will let his fans know what’s going to happen next.”

The rapper reportedly walked away with $10 million from the settlement.

Sweeney also emphasized Lil Wayne’s recent masters sale to Universal Music Group as a reason the rapper could afford to pay him, TMZ reported. Lil Wayne sold the masters to UMG in June for $100 million, the outlet reported.