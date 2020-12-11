Melania Wows In Stunning Black Tuxedo During Congressional Ball At White House

Melania Trump truly got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping tuxedo during the 2020 Congressional Ball at the White House.

In pictures that surfaced on social media Thursday and Friday from the evening’s event, the first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve black jacket and matching tux pants as she joined President Donald Trump to welcome folks to the annual celebration. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Last night, President Trump and First Lady Melania attended the 2020 Congressional Ball.@FLOTUS is stunning in a Dior suit and Giorgio Armani blouse ????a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/FashionoftheFirstLady?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/Gyd3KAIruQ — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 11, 2020

She completed the terrific look with a white blouse, loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melania Trump (@elegant_melania)

Ivanka Trump also posted a picture Thursday night of her at the White House. In the photo she shared on Instagram, the first daughter looks just as fantastic as ever in the black sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she posed for the snap outside. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Light House?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

