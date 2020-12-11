Oregon Vs. Washington Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Oregon vs. Washington has been canceled.

The PAC-12 announced Thursday night that the game was canceled "due to Washington not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game due to a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols."

The game won’t be rescheduled.

Another game hits the ground! Another one bites the dust, and this is one of the biggest college football games to be canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.

Obviously, nobody wants to see a single game get canceled, but we really don’t want to see huge matchups like this one go down in flames.

It’s truly spectacular how bad things have gone in the world of college football over the past few weeks.

We’re still a net positive, but we were rolling the first couple months. There were very few problems.

Now, we seem to have more and more cancelations every single day. It’s really unfortunate.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them in the college football world. Hopefully, the carnage ends sooner than later.