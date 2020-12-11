Nancy Pelosi Warns Stimulus Disputes Could Extend To Past Christmas

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said discussions on the stimulus bill could extend past Christmas at a weekly press conference Thursday, according to Newsweek.

Pelosi noted that she was hopeful a stimulus bill would pass before December 18, the government funding deadline, Newsweek reported. However, she added that if lawmakers needed more time, they wouldn’t go home for the holidays without a decision, per Newsweek.

“Now, if we need more time, then we take more time, but we have to have a bill, and we cannot go home without it. I have to believe the administration and Republicans in the Senate when they say they do not want to shut down government,” Pelosi said, according to Newsweek.

Pelosi acknowledges stimulus/budget talks could go over Christmas. “I would hope that it would honor the Dec. 18 deadline. But we can’t go before the package is ready and the votes are there.. But we’ve been here after Christmas, you know.. we were here 5 years ago on the budget” — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) December 10, 2020

Recognizing that many Americans are counting on the stimulus for the holiday season, Pelosi reinforced her hopes for meeting the December 18 deadline, per Newsweek.

Pelosi continued, warning that Republican and Democrat lawmakers may cause negotiations to continue past Christmas, according to Newsweek. “We’ve been here after Christmas you know. We were here five years ago on the budget,” Pelosi said, Newsweek reported.

These statements were made following Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shooting down the idea of a $908 billion package Tuesday, instead pushing for a “targeted relief bill,” according to CNBC. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrat politicians quickly shot down this idea, Newsweek reported.