Pilot Who Went Missing After F-16 Crash Announced Dead

A pilot, whose F-16 crashed in Michigan earlier this week, was announced dead, the 115th Fighter Wing announced Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Tuesday night in Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest while on a training mission, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs’ website said. After the crash, which is currently being investigated, happened, “a multi-state, interagency search for the pilot and aircraft” occurred. (RELATED: Pilot Missing after F-16 Crashes In Michigan)

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss; our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” 115th Fighter Wing commander Col. Bart Van Roo said, according to the fighter wing’s website. “Today is a day for mourning, the 115th Fighter Wing and the entire Wisconsin National Guard stands with the pilot’s family as we grieve the loss of a great Airman, and patriot.”

The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing announced the pilot’s death Thursday, but said the pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after family members are notified. https://t.co/Yqo9tEU8DL — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) December 11, 2020

The identity of the pilot isn’t going to be released by the fighter wing until 24 after the family is notified in accordance with Department of Defense policy, according to the website.

“We are an extremely close knit group at the fighter wing, the loss of one of our own brings immeasurable sadness to every member of our organization,” Roo said.

The Wisconsin National Guard and the 115th Fighter Wing didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

