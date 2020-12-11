PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Iowa And Finish The Regular Season Strong

Wisconsin needs to earn a big win Saturday against Iowa.

Right now, the Badgers are 2-2 and this season has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. Some of it is out of our control because of coronavirus, but there’s no excuse for our recent play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve looked horrible in our last two games.

RAPID REACTION: Indiana beats Wisconsin, and the Badgers absolutely stink right now. I’m embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/jsj1e70XhT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 5, 2020

Now, we have a huge rivalry game to close out the season, and there’s no excuse to not go out and get the job done.

I hate Iowa. I hate everything about the Hawkeyes. They’re like our little brother if our little brother was an idiot who was terrible at everything.

They want to be Wisconsin so bad that it’s not even funny. Yet, they never come close. We steamroll them like it’s going out of style.

Now, Iowa is flying high and the Badgers have been knocked down two games in a row. If there was ever a time for the Hawkeyes to pounce on Wisconsin, it’s right now.

We can’t let that happen. We must hold the line and fight.

So, let’s go out and try to salvage the season and finish on a high note. It’s not much, but at least it’s something.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on FS1!