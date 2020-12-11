REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Evermore’ Is Incredible

Taylor Swift hit another home run with her new album “Evermore.”

The music superstar sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when she announced Thursday that she was dropping the surprise album at midnight EST.

Naturally, millions of fans around the globe were instantly spun up.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

????: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I have listened to the album from start to finish just once. I woke up this morning, poured myself a giant cup of coffee into my Wisconsin Badgers chaser and fired up “Evermore.”

So, the review you’re getting right now is literally based on only my first impressions. I haven’t listened to a single song on the album more than once. This the way reviews are meant to be!

No time to think about it. Just time to shoot!

With that in mind, “Evermore” is outstanding after listening just once, and I’m sure it’ll only grow on me after I listen to it a few more times.

Just like “Folklore,” which is the sister album to “Evermore,” it’s an emotional rollercoaster. I was all over the place.

There were highs, there were lows, I felt nostalgic and so much more. I had the volume cranked and was blasting every song.

There’s literally not a single bad song on “Evermore.” Or, I should say that on the first listen there wasn’t a single song I wanted to skip.

After all, it’s a journey, and you can’t understand where you’re going if you skip over parts.

It’s truly amazing the kind of run Swift has been on since she dropped “Folklore.” 2020 has sucked for most people, and Swift is out here just dunking on the world.

Two albums this year! Two albums that are straight fire!

Can you believe there are people out there stupid enough to think she lost her fastball? Not only does Swift have her fastball, but it might be as crisp as ever.

Now, please excuse me. I need to dive into my feelings and listen to “Evermore” about a dozen more times. Happy listening, folks!