McDonald’s Gives 90s Haircut Lessons At ‘Golden M’ Barber In Sweden

McDonald’s is giving 90s haircut lessons at their “Golden M” barbershop in Stockholm, Sweden, Fox News reported Friday.

The men’s 90s hairstyle has a middle-part with bangs angled around the face and was popularized by celebrities such as Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham, Fox News reported. McDonald’s Sweden values the hairstyle because it looks allegedly like McDonald’s Golden Arches.

“When we realized that people were wearing our Golden Arches, we had to act,” Staffan Ekstam, marketing director at McDonald’s Sweden said, according to Fox News. (RELATED: McDonald’s To Hire 260K People In The US As Economic Lockdowns Come To An End)

“We started the M Barber Shop not only to guard our Golden M, but also to claim it once and for all. The salon is a celebration dedicated to our beloved ambassadors — a helping hand to guide them on how to keep their M’s in perfect trim, even when we can’t move around as freely as we usually can,” Ekstam said, according to Fox News.

DIY hairstyling has become a necessity in the pandemic, and now McDonald’s is giving people a helping hand with a virtual barber shop. The only thing is, it requires you to have your hair cut in the shape of the Golden Arches. https://t.co/ll2Munbclj — Crain’s Chicago (@CrainsChicago) December 11, 2020

The barbershop specifically assists people in learning how to do the haircut, Fox News reported.

Every salon appointment with influencer hairstylist Adam Lukas was filled up within a couple of hours of digital launch, a press release said, according to Fox News. Virtual session attendees got lessons and digital styling, Fox News reported.

People that have gotten the 90s haircut can get a Big Mac for free through McDonald’s Golden M Detector app, Fox News reported.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.