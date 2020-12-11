Suicide Bomber Injures 6 Officers In Russia

Six police officers were injured in a suicide bombing in Russia’s North Caucuses region, Reuters reported.

Officers in the village of Uchkekem were trying to arrest the man as he tried to force his way into an area where police were conducting a search operation, according to Reuters. As officers tried to arrest him, he detonated the explosive, injuring 6 officers.

BREAKING: Six police officers have been injured after a suicide bomb blast near Russia’s Federal Security Service building headquarters. #2NewsAM #LiveDeskhttps://t.co/a69kZvYzap — Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) December 11, 2020

No civilians were hurt, and authorities are working to identify the attacker. (RELATED: ‘Breeding Grounds Of Terrorism’: 76 Mosques Investigated For Radicalization Of Members In France)

The bombing happened in Karachai-Cherkessia, a mainly-Muslim region in Russia’s North Caucasus that harbors separatist movements. Islamic radicals have carried out numerous attacks against police, public officials, and moderate Muslims in the area, according to Radio Free Europe, but the rebellion was largely crushed by Moscow.

In 2017, a suicide bomber with ties to radical Islamists reportedly killed 14 people and wounded 100 others during an attack on a St. Petersburg train carriage. Seven years earlier, 38 people were killed by two female suicide bombers in an attack on the Moscow metro.