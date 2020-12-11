President Trump Hit With Another Legal Loss In Wisconsin

A Wisconsin State Court judge ruled against another election challenge from President Donald Trump on Friday, roughly a week after the state supreme court declined to hear the case.

Trump’s lawsuit seeks to invalidate more than 220,000 votes and authorize the state legislature to appoint new, pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College to give him the state. The Trump campaign is likely to appeal the decision once again to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (RELATED: ‘I’ll See You In 4 Years’: Trump Hints He’ll Run In 2024 During White House Christmas Party)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state court judge rules against Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s win. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) December 11, 2020

Trump’s lead lawyer in Wisconsin, Jim Troupis, said he fully expected to be back before the state’s supreme court after it initially declined to hear the case.

“It was clear from [the Wisconsin Supreme Court] writings that the court recognizes the seriousness of these issues, and we look forward to taking the next step. We fully expect to be back in front of the Supreme Court very soon,” Troupis said.

Trump and his campaign have filed numerous lawsuits seeking to overturn election results across the country, but they are dwindling. He has lost or withdrawn lawsuits in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has said Trump won’t concede until all of his legal challenges have been exhausted.

While Trump has not formally conceded the election, he has authorized his administration to begin the transition process. He has also said he will “certainly” leave the White House if the Electoral College officially certifies Biden as the winner, which it will do on December 14.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also held a call with White House aides in the days after the election to discuss priorities the administration could accomplish before Biden takes office on January 20th.

Trump has floated the idea of not attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony and instead holding a competing rally in Florida.