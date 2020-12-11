Washington Football Team Will Close Out 2020 With No Fans At FedEx Field As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Washington Football Team will play the remainder of the 2020 NFL games with no fans in attendance at FedEx Field.

The NFL team made the announcement Friday on Twitter.

Statement from the Washington Football Team regarding fans at our remaining home games pic.twitter.com/vLl8KKq1fD — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 11, 2020

“The Washington Football Team has been continuously monitoring the evolving health situation in the DMV region,” the team said in a statement to the Washington Post. (RELATED: New Orleans Saints Reduce Capacity To 3,000 Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases)

“After careful consideration and close consideration with Prince George’s County health officials, the Washington Football Team has made the difficult decision to play the remainder of our 2020 games without fans in attendance,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “We will miss the unbridled passion of our fanbase at FedExField as we take on the Seattle Seahawks on December 20th and the Carolina Panthers on December 27th, but we must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues to fight against COVID-19.”

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in Maryland since mid-November, according to the Washington Post. Maryland set a new record on Saturday after 2,321 people tested positive in a single day, the outlet reported.

It really seems like it might be time for the NFL to create a new game plan moving forward. It seems like it wouldn’t be as fun to play a football game with no fans in the stadium, but the MLB did it. The NBA also did it.