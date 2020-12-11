WWE Star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead At 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

WWE star Tommy “Tiny” Lister died Thursday after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The WWE star turned actor was found dead in his home after law enforcement conducted a welfare check at Lister’s home, according to TMZ. His manager Cindy Cowan claimed he began experiencing coronavirus symptoms a week ago, but the symptoms “got really bad, really quick,” CNN reported.

Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died at age 62. His manager says the former wrestler who played the bully Deebo in the “Friday” films was found unconscious at home. Ice Cube called him “a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat.”https://t.co/CrxiqRXHT4 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 11, 2020

“It literally went so fast,” Cowan told the outlet.

Cowan claimed Lister was set to be on set for movie filming last weekend, but had cancelled due to symptoms and not being able to breathe. Family members and Cowan began to worry when no one had heard from the star since Wednesday night.

An autopsy will be performed in order to find an official cause of death.

“Mr. Lister’s death appears to be of natural causes but will ultimately be determined by the Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Lister is most known for his role as Deebo in “Friday.” Ice Cube, who also starred in the film, paid tribute to the actor in a statement made on Twitter.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

“America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera,” he wrote. “Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Lister also had roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight” and “Zootopia.”