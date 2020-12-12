Ball State Beats Western Michigan On 1 Of The Craziest Endings In History

Ball State beat Western Michigan on one of the craziest endings in the history of sports.

On the final play of the game, the Broncos attempted multiple laterals while down 30-27. After what appeared to be a fumble, Ball State’s bench stormed the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Except, things were far from over! Western Michigan eventually took the ball to the house for what looked like the game-winning score. Unfortunately, it was called back on a flag. Even despite not counting, it’s one of the wildest things you’ll ever see.

Give it a watch below.

CHAOS ???? Both teams ran onto the field before the play was ruled dead as Western Michigan attempted a last second TD. Ball State went on to win the game and division title after the Broncos were penalized for an illegal forward pass. pic.twitter.com/yzjVTBgJ5b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2020

That’s without a doubt one of the craziest endings in a game that I’ve seen in my 28 years of life. That was nothing short of absolute anarchy.

So much hope! So much disappointment!

Outside of the Rutgers/Indiana situation, which also didn’t count, I can’t remember the last time I saw something like this happen.

Teams storming the field as players are still trying to score! What’s not to love?

It might not have counted, but that was still an absolutely insane ending for a college football game.