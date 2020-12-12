Drone With Flamethrower Torches Wasp Nests In China

A drone converted into a flamethrower is being used on a mission to eliminate more than 100 wasp nests in central China, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Blue Sky Rescue and Zhong county residents joined forces to annihilate the wasps, the AP reported. Blue Sky Rescue is composed of volunteers dedicated to emergency work, including search and rescue operations.

Video footage from Blue Sky Rescue shows the drone hovering over a wasp’s nest before turning igniting fuel through a nozzle affixed to the drone to incinerate a nest in a treetop.

“The burning ashes of the wasp’s nest gradually peeled off and fell, and the surrounding residents applauded and praised the rescue team,” an article from a local news app that state-owned Chongqing TV operates said, according to the AP.

“Now we don’t have to worry about being stung by a wasp,” one resident said when expressing gratitude to Blue Sky Rescue the wasp extermination, according to the AP.

Blue Sky Rescue and others raised 80,000 yuan to purchase the drone and install a gas tank and a nozzle the drone, the AP reported. The price is equivalent to $12,200, the AP reported. (RELATED: No, You Probably Can’t Get China’s New Flamethrower Drone Off Amazon [Video]

Blue Sky Rescue said they’ve gotten rid of 11 nests and that over 100 nests remain to be eliminated, the AP reported.



