Johnny Bench’s Friend Alan Horwitz Spends More Than $1 Million On His Memorabilia At Auction, And Donates It All Back To Him

CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 14: Former Cincinnati Reds player Johnny Bench looks on prior to the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Johnny Bench might have the greatest friend in the world in Alan Horwitz.

According to The Action Network's Darren Rovell, the former Cincinnati Reds star put several of his memorabilia items up for auction to help pay for his two sons to go to college.

The items included his Rookie of the Year Gold Glove, the bat he used for his final home run, two championship rings and more. When it was all said and done, the items sold for more than a million dollars.

What the former Reds star didn’t know was that the man buying every single thing was his friend Horwitz, who had cut a deal with Hunt Auctions owner David Hunt to make sure he acquired every item.

What did Horwitz do with his new memorabilia after dropping more than $1 million? He donated it all back to Bench!

This might honestly be the classiest friendship move I’ve ever seen. I can’t imagine being a position where I need to sell stuff to pay for college, and I definitely can’t imagine being a superstar athlete who has to part ways with his stuff to pay for college.

I’m sure most dads would do whatever is necessary to put their kids through college, but it’s a tough situation to be in.

Luckily for Bench, his friend came through in the clutch and he didn’t even know. Clearly, Horwitz is the kind of friend you can take into the trenches.

Men like that are few and far between. It reminds me of the famous scene from “The Town.”

Props to Horwitz for pulling off one of the classiest moves I’ve ever seen. It’s clear the two of them have the kind of friendship most people can’t dream of attaining.