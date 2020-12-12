Editorial

Keyontae Johnson Is In Critical Condition After Collapsing On The Court

Feb 26, 2020; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson (11) is congratulated by fans as they beat the LSU Tigers at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday during a game against Florida State.

During the game against the Seminoles, the star forward for the Gators collapsed for no apparent reason coming out of a timeout with his teammates. You can see a photo of him being tended to below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ross Dellenger, Johnson “is in critical but stable condition” after being taken to a hospital.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson, his family, teammates on the Gators and all of his friends. This is a terrifying situation.

Young men, especially those in great shape, aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no apparent reason at all.

It’s absolutely terrifying that this has happened, and that Johnson is in critical condition.

Let’s all hope that he pulls through and this turns out not to be super serious. Check back for more updates as we have them.