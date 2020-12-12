Keyontae Johnson Is In Critical Condition After Collapsing On The Court

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday during a game against Florida State.

During the game against the Seminoles, the star forward for the Gators collapsed for no apparent reason coming out of a timeout with his teammates. You can see a photo of him being tended to below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prayers up for Florida forward Keyontae Johnson! He just collapsed 4 minutes into the game! Hopefully everything is ok! pic.twitter.com/jlCaC5WUlh — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) December 12, 2020

Florida #Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout. He has been stretchered off the floor. UF players are crying in a huddle right now. — OnlyGators.com ???? Florida Gators news (@onlygators) December 12, 2020

According to Ross Dellenger, Johnson “is in critical but stable condition” after being taken to a hospital.

#Gators F Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during the UF-FSU game and was taken to a hospital, is in critical but stable condition, UF officials tell @SINow. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 12, 2020

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with Johnson, his family, teammates on the Gators and all of his friends. This is a terrifying situation.

Young men, especially those in great shape, aren’t supposed to be collapsing for no apparent reason at all.

It’s absolutely terrifying that this has happened, and that Johnson is in critical condition.

Gators forward Keyontae Johnson passed out on the court and was stretchered to the locker room pic.twitter.com/vEarmH9TwQ — ClutchPoints CBB (@ClutchpointsCBB) December 12, 2020

Let’s all hope that he pulls through and this turns out not to be super serious. Check back for more updates as we have them.