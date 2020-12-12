Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To A Federal Gun Charge

Rap star Lil Wayne is facing serious prison time after pleading guilty to a federal gun charge.

According to CBS Miami, Wayne pleaded guilty Friday to illegally carrying a loaded handgun after one was found among his possessions on a private plane in 2019 at the Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami. As a convicted felon, the rap sensation isn’t allowed to possess a gun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will now face up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced January 28.

Folks, we have to protect Lil Wayne at all costs. We’re talking about one of the greatest rappers to ever live. We can’t let him go away for up to a decade.

If there’s a person that President Donald Trump should pardon, it’s Lil Wayne.

We simply can’t have him taken out of the rap game for up to a decade. That’s outrageous. I don’t support breaking the law, but I also support great music.

If that means we have to find a way for him to get off with a slap on the wrist, then that’s what we have to do!

The alternative option of him potentially getting a decade in prison is just not acceptable for millions of fans around the world.

Free, Lil Wayne!