Miami Vs. Georgia Tech Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Miami vs. Georgia Tech has been canceled because of coronavirus.

The Hurricanes announced Friday night that the game scheduled for December 19 was called off because of coronavirus issues within the Georgia Tech program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UPDATE: Georgia Tech at Miami cancelled. More: https://t.co/25j5fWiXyy — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 11, 2020

Another game bites the dust! Another college football game hits the dirt because of coronavirus. The carnage truly never ends.

With every passing day, I just get used to seeing games canceled, and I don’t even really question it anymore.

You just have to expect it to happen at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball)

Having said that, the cancelations don’t take away from the fact that this has still been a pretty successful season.

People thought we wouldn’t be playing football at all. Not only are we playing football, but we’re on track to finish the season as scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball)

Keep checking back for the latest updates on college football as we have them.