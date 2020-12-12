Texas Announces That Tom Herman Won’t Be Fired

Texas football coach Tom Herman will return for the 2021 season.

There's been a ton of speculation about whether or not Herman would be fired at the end of the season, and fans now have a concrete answer.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte released a statement on Herman’s fate Saturday afternoon, and stated in part, “My policy is to wait until the end of the season before evaluating and commenting on our program and coaches. With the close of the regular season, I want to reiterate that Tom Herman is our coach.”

You can read his full statement below.

Who is ready for some outrage from fans? I know I sure am! A ton of people thought Herman was going to get canned.

Now, it’s set in stone that he’s returning to coach the Longhorns in 2021.

More than anything, this move tells me that Texas simply couldn’t find a better option. When you can’t find a better option, you stick with what you have.

Trust me, if Urban Meyer wanted to be coaching in Austin, Herman would have been fired yesterday. Instead, he’s sticking around.

Now, if things don’t go well in 2021, you can guarantee that Herman will be gone. I can promise you that much.