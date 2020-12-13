Al Gore: Republicans Supporting Trump’s ‘Lost Cause’ Are Afraid President Will Tweet Them ‘Into Political Oblivion’

Former Vice President Al Gore suggested that Republicans still vocally supporting President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results are doing so to avoid the president tweeting them “into political oblivion.”

Gore, who legally contested the 2000 election for several weeks after election day, appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning two days after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit brought by Texas, 17 other states, and over 100 GOP lawmakers seeking to block the certification of election results.

“Well, many conservative and Republican legal scholars have described that lawsuit as ridiculous and really unintelligible,” Gore told anchor Jake Tapper. “Of course, the Supreme Court summarily dismissed it with all of the Supreme Court justices nominated by President Trump, dismissing it as well. So, that lawsuit got the result that it deserved.”

“I would encourage those who are still supporting the lost cause of President Trump’s re-election to put the country first,” Gore said.

The former Democratic presidential nominee predicted that Monday’s Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden as the winner will convince most to “give up the ghost,” but also speculated on why some continue to press on. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz: Trump Campaign ‘Can’t Count On The Courts’ To Overturn Election Results)

“It’s hard to escape the interpretation that they are frightened, that President Trump will tweet [them] down into political oblivion if they don’t exactly what he says,” he said. “But, you know, there are things that are more important than bowing to the fear of a demagogue. And one of those things that is more important is the United States of America and our Constitution and the continuation of the American experiment.”