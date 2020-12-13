Alabama Opens As A 16-Point Favorite Over Florida

Alabama is expected to dominate Florida in the SEC championship game.

Circa Sports dropped their opening lines for this upcoming Saturday, and Alabama is at -16 against the Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football ???? Opening Lines

Week 16 & Conference Championship Games pic.twitter.com/dS9FOtq5V8 — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) December 13, 2020

It’s hard to disagree with the oddsmakers on this one. We just watched LSU move the ball all over the field against Florida.

If the Tigers didn’t struggle to score on the Gators, what do we all think the Crimson Tide are going to do? It’s going to be ugly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Alabama gets up by 20 very quickly once the game starts. The Crimson Tide have an outrageously impressive offense.

We have literally no reason to believe that Florida will be able to do anything to slow them down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS. It should be a fun one!