Alan Dershowitz: Trump Campaign ‘Can’t Count On The Courts’ To Overturn Election Results

Attorney Alan Dershowitz said that President Donald Trump “can’t count on the courts” to overturn the election results and give him another four years in office.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit on Friday seeking to block the certification of Electoral College votes, becoming the latest and most significant in a long line of legal defeats for the Trump campaign. All three justices appointed by the president notably voted with the majority.

“The three justices that President Trump appointed, his three justices, voted not to hear the case,” Dershowitz told John Catsimatidis during a radio interview WABC 770 AM, as reported by The Hill on Sunday. “I think it’s a message to him and his team that you can’t count on the judiciary, you can’t count on the courts.”

The former Harvard law professor reportedly told Catsimatidis that only a “perfect storm” consisting of court rulings and state officials could possibly keep Trump in office, and time is quickly running out. Dershowitz added that state legislatures are “very, very unlikely” to help. (RELATED: Republican Georgia Secretary Of State Responds To ‘Irrational, Angry’ Trump Supporters Sending Him Death Threats)

“So I suspect on Monday we will see the electors … elect Joe Biden,” he said. “Whether you like that or you don’t like it, that’s the reality that the Trump team has to face.”

The electoral college will vote on Monday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.