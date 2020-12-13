Arizona Fires Football Coach Kevin Sumlin

Arizona has fired football coach Kevin Sumlin.

According to multiple reports, Sumlin was fired Saturday after a horrific 70-7 Friday night loss to Arizona State. Sumlin finished his career at Arizona with an abysmal 9-20 record. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Berkowitz, Sumlin is still owed $7.3 million by the Wildcats.

At this point, you have to wonder whether or not Sumlin will ever get a head coaching job again. He was run out of Texas A&M, and he went down in spectacular fashion with the Wildcats.

At some point, the dude is going to stop being taken seriously as a major P5 coaching option.

At the same time, you know he’s not sweating too bad! He might be unemployed, but he’s still getting straight paid!

Getting paid $7.3 million to not work is a hell of a situation to be in.

We’ll have to wait to see where he lands, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this was the end of the line for Sumlin when it comes to major coaching jobs.