Arkansas State Hires Butch Jones As The New Head Football Coach Of The Red Wolves

Butch Jones is new football coach of the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The program announced Saturday night that they had hired the former Tennessee head coach. Jones had been working for Nick Saban at Alabama before Arkansas State scooped him up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love the fact that Butch Jones is a head coach again in the FBS. I absolutely love the fact he’s running a program again.

We’re talking about a guy who ran Tennessee straight into the ground. He flamed out at Tennessee in spectacular fashion.

After the Volunteers pushed him out the door, he more or less became a glorified intern for Nick Saban at Alabama.

Jones is simply a content machine and he’s now a head coach again. I’d like to personally say a huge thank you to him for making sure that I still have a job!

I have no idea what Jones’ tenure will be like, but I know that I’m excited!