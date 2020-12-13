Auburn Fires Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn

Auburn has fired head football coach Gus Malzahn.

The Tigers announced Sunday afternoon that Malzahn was no longer running the football team. According to AL.com, he’s owed more than $21 million in buyout money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Malzahn went 68-35 during his time coaching at Auburn.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 13, 2020

Malzahn is the definition of a slightly above average coach. His biggest problem wasn’t that he didn’t win. Again, he was 68-35 during his time with the Tigers.

He won a lot of football games while coaching at Auburn.

Malzahn’s biggest problem was the fact that Auburn was never winning big games and at the same time, Alabama was winning national titles.

Given the stakes of the rivalry, you can’t be going 8-4 or 7-5 when Nick Saban is winning national titles all the time. Saban literally did more to end Malzahn’s career than anything he did himself.

The good news for Malzahn is that he’s still going to get paid and he’ll still be able to get a coaching job if he wants one. Hard to shed a lot of tears for a guy being paid north of $20 million to not work!