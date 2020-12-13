‘An Absurdity’: Chris Christie Unloads On Trump Team’s Legal Theory

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie let loose Sunday on President Donald Trump’s team, saying that their legal theory was “an absurdity.”

Christie joined Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss the president’s continued efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: ‘You’re Not Welcome To Your Own Set Of Facts’: Chris Christie Spars With Joy Behar Over Reopening)

WATCH:

Raddatz began by noting that Christie has said that President Trump “should just end his quest to overturn the election results,” and asked what he had to say to Republicans — especially those who had signaled their support for the Texas case aimed at overturning the election.

“Well, listen. The legal theory put forward by his legal team and by the president is an absurdity, and the reason why the Supreme Court didn’t take it is because it’s an absurd idea to think that any state or any number of states, no matter how good they are, can challenge another state’s right to run the election as they see fit,” Christie replied.

“And also, there’s no evidence. As I have been saying since election night, show us the evidence,” Christie continued. (RELATED: ‘Sick Of The Kabuki Theater’: Meghan McCain And Chris Christie Tag-Team Attack On Media And Trump For Constant Bickering)

Christie then pivoted to say that the real problem in his mind was the way President Trump had turned on Republican governors like Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“You’ve seen his attitude towards these folks change, and let’s think about why,” Christie went on to say that Trump had been very complimentary toward both Ducey and Kemp until it became apparent that he had lost the election in their states, at which point he accused them of working against him.