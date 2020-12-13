College Football Successfully Ends The Regular Season. Will The Critics Admit They Were Wrong?

The college football regular season has come to a close, and it’s time for people to start admitting they were wrong.

In the months leading up to the college football season, we saw an absurd amount of fear porn involving coronavirus. We were told that college football simply wasn’t possible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We were even told players would die if we played games!

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

Now, the regular season is in the books, and I expect to see a lot of people eating crow. Was the season perfect?

Of course not. Games were postponed and canceled over the course of the season, but the fact we made it to the end of the regular season is a huge win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Players didn’t die, programs didn’t collapse, society isn’t unraveling because sports are being played and there’s not anarchy in the streets.

Everyone who told you that it was impossible to play college football was wrong. Hell, it’s December and people are still complaining that they weren’t able to cancel the season.

Today’s college football slate is pretty bleak. Let’s just get to the end. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 12, 2020

Do I expect anyone to actually admit they were wrong and that it was fine to play college football? Nope. I don’t think anyone will backtrack. They’ll either remain silent or they’ll just keep doubling down.

The idea that the “experts” are going to start apologizing is laughable.

We successfully made it to the end of the college football regular season. Despite all the cowards and liars in the media who tried to cancel sports, college football put together a successful season. Now, it’s time for all the critics to admit they were wrong. I’m waiting… — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2020

To everyone who rode with us this season, thank you! I told you we would get the job done, and we did! As for all the haters and critics, I guess they can keep living their miserable lives. They clearly lost the war to end football.