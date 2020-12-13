Mac Jones Is The Strong Favorite To Win The Heisman In The Latest Odds

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is becoming a heavy favorite to win the Heisman.

In the latest Heisman odds posted by SportingNews.com, Mac Jones is in first place at -300. Florida’s Kyle Trask is a distant second at +250 and Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith is at +1000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At this point, I’d be shocked if Mac Jones didn’t take home the prestigious award at the end of the season. He’s playing out of his mind right now.

Not only is Jones playing at an incredibly high level, but Alabama looks unstoppable. Everything is lining up for him to win the trophy.

It had looked like Florida gunslinger Kyle Trask was a heavy favorite to win the award a couple weeks ago, but his chances took a monster hit after losing to LSU.

Short of a hall of fame kind of game against Alabama in the SEC championship, I’d say Trask’s chances are shot.

Jones deserves the award and I think he’s going to end up winning it. We’ll see if I turn out to be correct in a few weeks! Let us know in the comments who you think will win!