Hunter And James Biden Have Refused To Cooperate With Senate Requests, Sen. Ron Johnson Says

Hunter Biden and James Biden have not complied with information requests from the Senate, CBS’ Catherine Herridge reports.

According to a Saturday press release from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, several requests dating back to September 23 for interviews and records have been ignored by President-elect Joe Biden’s son, his brother, and other associates. (RELATED: ‘Baffled And Deeply Bothered By This’: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Documents ‘Vanished’)

“Senators @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson ‘Attorneys for Hunter + James Biden have refused to cooperate with the committees. It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family + associates produced documents + agreed to appear at interviews…'” Herridge tweeted.

#HunterBiden Senators @ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson “Attorneys for Hunter + James Biden have refused to cooperate with the committees. It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family + associates produced documents + agreed to appear at interviews…” @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/tjQ3xuLEr3 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 12, 2020

The press release from Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who serves as the committee chairman, indicated that Hunter Biden and business associate Devon Archer had ignored an interview request sent September 23.

Letters requesting records went out to both Hunter and James Biden — as well as a number of their associates — on October 21, and requests for interviews with several other associates followed on November 9.

“To date, Devon Archer, James Gilliar, Eric Schwerin and Rob Walker have not been responsive to our letters and emails. Attorneys for Hunter and James Biden have refused to cooperate with the committees,” the letter began, pivoting to note that members of President Donald Trump’s family had appeared before Congress when such meetings had been requested. “It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family and associates produced documents and agreed to appear at interviews with a number of congressional committees.”

The press release concluded with a swipe at the media after weeks of what appeared to be coordinated and comprehensive attempts to suppress any stories that tied the Biden family to questionable foreign business dealings. (RELATED: Both Of The Media’s Reasons For Suppressing The Hunter Biden Story Turned Out To Be ‘False’)

“It would be nice, and in the public’s interest, if the Biden family and their associates would be equally cooperative with the Senate, the American people we represent, and the mainstream media that has now joined our long interest in these crucial matters,” it read.