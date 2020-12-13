Jesse Watters: Eric Swalwell Is ‘Either Compromised, Bought Off By His Pro-China Donors, Or A Sucker’

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell as “either compromised, bought off by his pro-China donors or a sucker” during a Saturday night “Watters’ World” monologue.

Swalwell’s office, along with the offices of several other prominent Democrats, was reportedly infiltrated by alleged Chinese operative Christine Fang from between 2011 and 2015. Fang bundled campaign contributions for the California lawmaker and also managed to plant an intern in his office.

Watters noted during his monologue that Swalwell refused to answer a direct question about whether he had a romantic relationship with Fang.

WATCH:

“Where I come from, if you ask someone if they’ve slept with a woman and their answer is, ‘that’s classified,’ they probably slept with her,” Watters said. “Maybe Swalwell had his heart broken because the Chinese honeypot also slept with two other Democrat politicians, this reported by Axios.”

Watters went on to describe several other alleged details of the ongoing investigation before criticizing Swalwell for accusing President Donald Trump “of the thing he was guilty of, co-mingling with foreign intelligence assets.” (RELATED: Devin Nunes: ‘Pee Tape Truther’ Eric Swalwell Was ‘The Pot Calling The Kettle Black’ Over Relationship With Alleged Chinese Spy)

“The congressman is either compromised, bought off by his pro-China donors, or a sucker,” Watters concluded. “Whatever the case, he needs to be booted off House Intel. This story has a congressman, a Chinese spy and sex. It’s a titillating TV storyline. Surely the networks covered it. No. Zero minutes on the networks, zero. The China alliance is alive and well.”