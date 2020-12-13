PREVIEW: Will The Detroit Lions Beat The Green Bay Packers?

Will the Detroit Lions shock the world Sunday with an upset win over the Green Bay Packers?

The Lions will take the field Sunday afternoon against the Packers for one of our four final games, and the Sunday matchup will be the second game since Matt Patricia was fired. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I know the Packers are a much better team than Detroit, I have a weird optimism entering the game today.

When I watched the Lions play the Bears last Sunday, the team seemed to be playing with a new sense of energy and life.

For the first time in a very long time, it looked like the guys were actually having fun. That’s something we rarely saw with Patricia running the show.

Now, we get the chance to earn another win with Darrell Bevell running the show as the interim head coach.

If you asked me a month ago if we could beat the Packers, my answer would be hell no. Now, I think we legit have a chance.

Just let Stafford go out there and spin it. I think we might have a much better shot than people realize.

Let’s go shock the damn world! You can catch the game at 4:25 EST on Fox.