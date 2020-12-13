Editorial

REPORT: Lovie Smith Is Done At Illinois

Lovie Smith’s time at Illinois has reportedly come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Smith is out as the head coach of the Fighting Illini. He went 17-39 during five seasons at Illinois.

This is a shade surprising to me. Smith didn’t have a ton of success with the Fighting Illini, but we all know Illinois isn’t a super easy place to win at.

He did a nice job of raising their profile, but I guess it just wasn’t enough.

Now, after five seasons, the former NFL coach is out the door, and the Fighting Illini will begin the search for a new leader.

We’ll see who they land on, but I have no doubt Smith will have a new job soon if we wants one.

Welcome to world of college football. Things sure do change quickly.