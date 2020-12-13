Wisconsin Loses To Iowa In Humiliating Fashion

Wisconsin was crushed by Iowa 28-7 Saturday night.

BREAKING: Wisconsin is bad at football. pic.twitter.com/92gjlqRBQ8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

I'm really at a loss for words right now with this program. I have no idea what to say about the Badgers.

We look nothing like the football team that so many of us are used to seeing. Not only do we not look good, but we simply look terrible.

I understand that we were missing a bunch of guys Saturday, but there’s no reason to ever lose to Iowa by 21 points.

That’s simply unacceptable. I’m okay with a tough loss when we play a better team, but I’m damn sure not okay with losing like we did Saturday.

Graham Mertz looks like a freshman, the offense can’t score to save our life and the only shining spot is our defense, which has kept all of our losses close.

I have no idea where we go from here. This season has been a disaster, and it’s time to start focusing on the future.

I wish I had more optimism, but I just don’t. We’re 2-3, and look awful. That’s the reality of the situation.