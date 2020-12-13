Wisconsin Will Play Minnesota This Saturday At 4:00 EST On BTN

Wisconsin and Minnesota will play this season.

After our game against the Gophers scheduled for earlier in the season was canceled because of coronavirus, it looked like the longest running FBS rivalry would have the streak broken. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we can breathe easy because the Badgers announced Sunday that we’ll be playing the Gophers this upcoming Saturday at 4:00 EST on BTN.

As tough as this Wisconsin football season has been for everyone involved, I love the fact that the game against Minnesota is still happening.

We need something to get excited about and get amped up for. Continuing the streak for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is good enough for me.

Honestly, this season is a wash when it comes to winning big games, we had several games canceled and I don’t even know if we’ll play in a bowl.

If we end the year by crushing Minnesota, it’d be more than enough to put a smile on my face.

So, let’s get the pads on and remind Minnesota where they belong in this world! Go, Badgers, go!