Arizona Vs. Cal Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

Arizona vs. Cal won’t happen this Saturday because of coronavirus.

The PAC-12 announced Sunday night that the game between the Wildcats and Golden Bears has been canceled because both teams can’t meet the minimum number of available scholarship players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement below.

It’s Monday morning in America, and another game bites the dust! The sun isn’t even up right now as I’m writing this and another major game has already been canceled.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but I’m also sure we’re not done just yet. It’d be foolish to say this will be the final cancelation of the upcoming weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Football (@arizonafootball)

Having said all of that, even with all the cancelations and postponements, we still made it to the end of the regular season.

If that’s not a win for all the players, coaches and fans, then I don’t know what is.

We successfully made it to the end of the college football regular season. Despite all the cowards and liars in the media who tried to cancel sports, college football put together a successful season. Now, it’s time for all the critics to admit they were wrong. I’m waiting… — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2020

Keep checking back for more updates on the state of college football as we have them!