The Big 10 Championship Game Won’t Happen If Coronavirus Impacts Ohio State Or Northwestern

The Big 10 title game won’t happen if Ohio State or Northwestern can’t play because of coronavirus.

According to Ralph Russo, the B1G title game will be declared a no contest if the Buckeyes or Wildcats can’t take the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The conference might try to find a team to play OSU or NW, but it wouldn’t be for the title.

From the Big Ten, If either Ohio St or N’western cannot play in the championship, the game is a no contest. Big Ten would consider finding another opponent for the available team, but a) that would not be a champ game b) no other games would be canceled to provide an opponent. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 13, 2020

This seems like the right move to make. OSU and NW are in the title game, if they can’t go, then just find an opponent for the healthy team, but don’t make it the title game.

All that really matters is that OSU gets another game under their belt for the team’s playoff resume.

It’s more or less been made very clear that if the Buckeyes win this Saturday, then they’re in the playoff. So, they just need a game.

Whether it’s against NW or somebody else in the event of an emergency, just make sure it happens.

The good news for OSU is that they’ve already gone through their coronavirus issues. So, it would seem incredibly unlikely that they’ll face issues in the coming days.

I’m very confident that the B1G game will happen as scheduled. You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox!